Be Remarkable: Passionate parishioner’s impact on his community reaches far and wide

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to China Spring where a passionate parishioner at St. Philips Catholic Church is moved to serve for all the right reasons.

“He does it from his heart. “He don’t expect any monetary compensation for anything that he does”, Tim Sinkule, Be Remarkable Nominator.

Franky Muehlstein leads from his heart and his impact on his community reaches far and wide, but his impact on those closest to him is why he’s this week’s Daniel Stark and KWTX Be Remarkable Award Winner.

“Frankie is the rock upon which St. Philip’s Parish was built in China Spring, Texas. Frankie is like daylight in the morning, he is always there.”, Tim Sinkule

Tim Sinkule nominated Frankie, he’s been along side him in faith and friendship for decades.

“I look up to Frankie. Frankie and I are like bacon and eggs. We go together.”, Tim Sinkule

It’s because of that familiarity Tim knew Frankie would be the perfect fit for Be Remarkable.

“It took all of three seconds for my mind to go “I need to sign Frankie up for this!”

Because of his efforts, Danny Daniel from Daniel Stark injury lawyers wanted to put some money in Frankie’s pocket.

“We’re honoring you with this check for $500 to just help you continue the work that you’re already doing.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel/Stark Injury Lawyers.

“It’s a big surprise, all of this is a big surprise.”, Frankie Muehlstein, Daniel Stark and KWTX Be Remarkable Award Winner

It’s also another remarkable person getting the recognition they deserve.

“It’s amazing. Words can’t explain it. It’s just so gratifying. It’s a big surprise. All of this is a big surprise.”

Do you know a remarkable person who fits this honor? A selfless member of our community who dedicates their time and energy to help others?

Nominate them at https://www.kwtx.com/community/beremarkable/