Paul McCartney encourages vaccination

LONDON (AP) - Paul McCartney says if he’s allowed to get the coronavirus vaccine, he will.

McCartney tells the BBC he encourages others to get the vaccine as well.

McCartney was supposed to headline 2020′s Glastonbury Festival in the U.K., but he’s skeptical that it will happen in 2021.

He says that would mean 100,000 people close together, and “talk about a super spreader.”

McCartney’s new album, “McCartney 3,” is out now.

