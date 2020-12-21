Advertisement

Paul McCartney encourages vaccination

Paul McCartney says he’ll get vaccinated against COVID-19 and he’s urging others to do the...
Paul McCartney says he’ll get vaccinated against COVID-19 and he’s urging others to do the same. (File)(KSPR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - Paul McCartney says if he’s allowed to get the coronavirus vaccine, he will.

McCartney tells the BBC he encourages others to get the vaccine as well.

McCartney was supposed to headline 2020′s Glastonbury Festival in the U.K., but he’s skeptical that it will happen in 2021.

He says that would mean 100,000 people close together, and “talk about a super spreader.”

McCartney’s new album, “McCartney 3,” is out now.

