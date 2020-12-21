Pilot dies after small plane crashes short of Texas airport runway

BURLESON, Texas (AP) - Authorities say the pilot of a small experimental aircraft died after the plane crashed into a parking lot on approach to a North Texas airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine Sonex experimental aircraft when it crashed Saturday afternoon in Burleson, just south of Fort Worth.

A spokesperson for the city of Burleson said the pilot did not survive the crash.

The FAA said the plane crashed south of a runway at Spinks Airport.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

