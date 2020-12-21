We have a few clouds streaming in from Mexico (from the SW) tonight and we will see more clouds heading into Tuesday. Tonight will be chilly with lows gettin down into the low and mid 40s. We will likely have fog develop near/east of I-35 late tonight and for the morning hours of tomorrow and with the construction along the interstate, you may want to plan on a few extra minutes for travel times in the morning until the fog can dissipate (before lunchtime).

We’ve got another warm day tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Get ready for some breezy days...winds tomorrow will be out of the south and near 15 to 20 mph with gusts in the 25 to 30 mph range.

We are expecting a pre-Christmas cold front on Wednesday. The front should remain dry, outside of a few showers in parts of East and Southeast Texas - we will keep rain chances around 20% just in case, but totals will be light, if anything. As the front passes, temperatures will be falling in the afternoon on Wednesday along with breezy conditions. Wind are out of the northwest with speeds near 20 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph will be possible. It might be a good idea to secure any loose outdoor objects!

Christmas Eve will be rather chilly with temperatures hovering just above freezing but Christmas Day looks very nice with slightly warmer temperatures in the low 60s .Quiet weather is expected this upcoming weekend too and we have a warm up expected over the weekend with highs returning to the mid and upper 60s. Small note: there will be a weak system that may bring some light rain Saturday, but most will not receive any rain. A dry cold front should then move through Sunday.

