Search continues for Texas university student who disappeared after 1-car crash

Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after a one-car accident on Dec. 14.
Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after a one-car accident on Dec. 14.(Courtesy photos)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LULING, Texas (KWTX) – The search was intensifying Monday for Texas State University student Jason Landry, 21, who disappeared after a one-car accident a week ago as he headed home to the Sienna community in Missouri City for the Christmas holiday.

Authorities found Landry’s Nissan Altima wrecked and abandoned at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the area of 2365 Salt Flat Rd., just north of Luling.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it appears Landry was able to get out of the vehicle after the accident, but what happened after that remains a mystery.

A search continues on the ground and from the air in the area where Landry’s car was found.

Landry is 6-foot-1, weighs 170 pounds and has medium length brown hair.

He may also have a goatee.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 398-6777 or Texas Equusearch at (281) 309-9500.

