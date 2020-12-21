Stocks ended lower Monday on Wall Street as a new, potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus has countries around the world restricting travel from the United Kingdom, raising worries that the economy is about to take even worse punishment.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday, its second straight drop after setting its record on Thursday.

The index pared its loss as the day progressed, recovering from an earlier 2% drop.

The vast majority of stocks on Wall Street fell, but gains for Nike and Goldman Sachs helped prop up the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

