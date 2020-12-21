Taylor Swift is No. 1 and No. 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Taylor Swift has earned her eighth number-one album, with “Evermore.”

It moved 329,000 units in the past week, putting it at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Swift also claims the number-three spot, with “Folklore.”

Kid Cudi is in second place with “Man on the Moon 3: The Chosen.”

At number four is “Christmas” by Michael Buble.

Jack Harlow’s “That’s What They All Say” is number five.

