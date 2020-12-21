Advertisement

Texas man found shot to death in garage of home

Police were investigating a homicide Monday in Nacogdoches after finding a man dead in the...
Police were investigating a homicide Monday in Nacogdoches after finding a man dead in the garage of a hom into which multiple rounds were fired. (File)(KWTX)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After a 40-year-old man was found unresponsive on the floor of a garage in the area of Pruitt Hill Circle early Monday, the Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating the shooting incident as a homicide.

According to a press release, the shooting incident occurred at a home in the 2000 block of Pruitt Hill Circle.

At about 2:10 a.m. Monday, Nacogdoches PD officers heard gunfire from the Pruitt Hill Circle area while they were on patrol, the press release stated. The NPD officers immediately responded to the area and tried to find where the gunfire had come from.

Shortly after that, the police department got a 911 call from a person who said their adult son was lying on the floor inside the garage and not moving.

The Nacogdoches PD officers went to the scene and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound who had no pulse and was not breathing, the press release stated. EMS personnel arrived on the scene and determined that the victim was dead.

The victim has been identified as Melvin Rogers Jr., 40, of Nacogdoches.

During the investigation of the crime scene, Nacogdoches PD officers found that someone had fired multiple rounds into the home, the press release stated.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amber alert is cancelled as four Texas children were found safe.
Discontinued Amber Alert as four Texas children are found safe
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Taylor Cobb (left) and Ronnie Branch (right).
Man, woman arrested in connection with series of Central Texas thefts
COVID-19 has claimed the life of 5 more local residents. In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr....
Central Texas County reports 162 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
After his wife passed away in late July, Daniel Caron’s decided to continue the tradition of...
Killeen: Beloved Christmas Lady’s husband continues tradition

Latest News

Former Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown died on Dec. 15. (Photo by Alex Cano/file)
Services scheduled for former local city councilwoman, justice of the peace
Two people died after an 18-wheeler struck their vehicle as they attempted to make a U-turn on...
Crash on Texas highway leaves two dead
Crime scene tape was stretched across the front of the building Monday morning.
Break-in reported at local post office
Federal authorities will investigate after a small experimental plane crashed in a parking lot...
Pilot dies after small plane crashes short of Texas airport runway