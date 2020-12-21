Texas man found shot to death in garage of home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After a 40-year-old man was found unresponsive on the floor of a garage in the area of Pruitt Hill Circle early Monday, the Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating the shooting incident as a homicide.

According to a press release, the shooting incident occurred at a home in the 2000 block of Pruitt Hill Circle.

At about 2:10 a.m. Monday, Nacogdoches PD officers heard gunfire from the Pruitt Hill Circle area while they were on patrol, the press release stated. The NPD officers immediately responded to the area and tried to find where the gunfire had come from.

Shortly after that, the police department got a 911 call from a person who said their adult son was lying on the floor inside the garage and not moving.

The Nacogdoches PD officers went to the scene and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound who had no pulse and was not breathing, the press release stated. EMS personnel arrived on the scene and determined that the victim was dead.

The victim has been identified as Melvin Rogers Jr., 40, of Nacogdoches.

During the investigation of the crime scene, Nacogdoches PD officers found that someone had fired multiple rounds into the home, the press release stated.

