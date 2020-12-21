Advertisement

Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from U.S. Capitol

For 111 years, the Confederate statue has stood along with America's first president George...
For 111 years, the Confederate statue has stood along with America’s first president George Washington as Virginia’s contributions.(Office of Virginia Governor)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was removed from the U.S. Capitol overnight.

A representative from the governor’s office was present for the removal, along with United States Senator Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton.

For 111 years, the Confederate statue has stood along with America’s first president George Washington as Virginia’s contributions.

The two statues were added in 1909, which was 44 years after the Confederacy rebelled against the United States and was defeated.

The Lee statue had been one among 13 located in the Crypt of the Capitol, representing the 13 original colonies.

On December16, a commission selected civil rights icon, Barbara Rose Johns, to replace the Robert E. Lee statue, after receiving public input from Virginia residents during several virtual public hearings.

“We should all be proud of this important step forward for our commonwealth and our country,” Gov. Northam said.

“The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion. I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns’ contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did.”

The General Assembly must approve the replacement before a sculptor can be commissioned. If approved, Johns would complement the statue of Washington and would be the only teenager represented in the collection.

