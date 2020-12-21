Waco: Police officer dies of cancer over weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is remembering an officer who died over the weekend.

The police department said Officer William McKinney died of cancer on Dec. 19.

McKinney had been with the Waco Police Department since 2005. Prior to becoming a police officer, McKinney served in the U.S. Navy for three years and earned a Bronze Star, among other medals.

He left the department in 2005 to spend a few years as a Waco firefighter, but returned in 2008.

McKinney worked in the patrol division and the street crimes unit during his career, before becoming a detective in the drug enforcement section in 2016.

McKinney received several awards over his career, including the police department’s Life Saving Award, Certificate of Merit and three Meritorious Unit awards.

According to the police department, details of a service are still being worked out at this time.

