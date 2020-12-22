Advertisement

Baylor men’s basketball adds late December replacement game

((AP Photo/Orlin Wagner))
By Christopher Williams
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Men’s basketball team will be fitting one extra game in before the end of the New Year.

The program announced Tuesday that it will host Alcorn State at 2 p.m. CT on Dec. 30 at the Ferrell Center.

This game replaces the previously added Dec. 15 game against Tarleton State, which was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

BU will now play back-to-back days at the Ferrell Center in its final two non-conference matchups before returning to conference play. See updated home schedule below:

