Baylor men’s basketball adds late December replacement game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Men’s basketball team will be fitting one extra game in before the end of the New Year.

The program announced Tuesday that it will host Alcorn State at 2 p.m. CT on Dec. 30 at the Ferrell Center.

This game replaces the previously added Dec. 15 game against Tarleton State, which was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

BU will now play back-to-back days at the Ferrell Center in its final two non-conference matchups before returning to conference play. See updated home schedule below:

Here is the updated schedule of @BaylorMBB HOME games for December and January:



Dec. 29 – Central Arkansas (3 pm)

Dec. 30 – Alcorn State (2 pm)

Jan. 6 – Oklahoma (8 pm)

Jan. 12 – West Virginia (8 pm)

Jan. 18 – Kansas (8 pm)

Jan. 27 – Kansas State (8 pm)

Jan. 30 – Auburn (TBD) — Chris Williams KWTX (@CWillTV) December 22, 2020

