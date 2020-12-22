Baylor parts ways with Offensive Coordinator Larry Fedora

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A major shakeup within the Baylor football coaching staff today as the program works to put a disappointing season behind it.

A Baylor spokesman has confirmed to KWTX’s Darby Brown that the program is parting ways with Offensive Coordinator Larry Fedora and Pass Game Coordinator Jorge Munoz.

A #Baylor spokesman confirms that Larry Fedora is no longer Baylor’s offensive coordinator. — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) December 22, 2020

This season, under Fedora, the Baylor offense ranked 118th in the nation. There are 127 total teams in the FBS.

With starting QB Charlie Brewer announcing that he is transferring to the University of Utah, the Bears will have a lot of new faces on the offensive side of the ball come Fall.

We will have updates on the job search as Baylor looks to fill the positions of Fedora and Munoz.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.