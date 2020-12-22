Central Texas basketball star gets national recognition

SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - Courtnee Cash has become a household name in San Saba for her performance on and off the basketball court.

Now, the reigning “All-West Texas Super-Team MVP” has taken things up a notch.

Cash was recently named a Semper Fidelis All-American. This award is presented by the U.S. Marine Corp to top-tier athletes who display outstanding character, academic excellence, and community leadership.

Cash says she didn’t fully understand how big this award was when her name was submitted, and it took a big reaction from her community for it to sink in.

“A lot of veterans came up to me... and they were proud of me and told me how grateful they are for me.”

Courtnee says the praise from those veteran’s has been extra special because her grandfather was a veteran.

He passed away a few years ago, so Courtnee says she is glad to be able to honor his memory. She says it would have been emotional if he was still alive when she received the honor.

“There would have been tears. I think he would have been very proud of me, and thought that I have grown up to be the person he wanted me to be,” explains Cash.

A major component of the award is how a student athlete responds to adversity. Last season, Courtnee was sidelined for over a month with a tear in her knee, but her coach says even that serious injury couldn’t keep Courtnee down.

This is Courtnee’s fourth and final year as a starter for San Saba, but her impact on the program is not going anywhere.

San Saba head coach, Alicia Cummings, says, “Kids look up to her... thos eyounger kids want to be Courtnee Cash.”

As Courtney reaches the halfway point of her senior season, she says her time in the purple uniform has gone by too fast, but it’s safe to say her future is bright.

“We tell her all the time, ‘the best is yet to come’. I can’t wait to see what she ends up doing in the future,” says Cummings.

That bright future includes more basketball - Earlier this month, Cash signed her letter of Intent to play for Cameron University next season.

