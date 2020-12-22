Cold Front Wednesday Brings Cooler Christmas Weather

We began Christmas week with high temperatures reaching the low 70s and while we’re still expecting well-above normal temperatures today and tomorrow, our next cold front moves in Wednesday and will drop temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Be on the lookout for some morning fog today near and east of I-35 through mid-morning. Fog may not be too thick on a widespread basis, but locally heavy fog is possible, especially in Falls and Milam County. Morning fog and some morning clouds will give way to midday and afternoon sunshine which will boost temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. South winds are expected to be a bit gusty today, especially in the afternoon, helping to pull moisture into the atmosphere. We’re expecting widespread cloudiness to return tonight keeping overnight temperatures stuck in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The southerly winds expected today are all in advance of a cold front that’ll swing through the area Wednesday. Wednesday’s front won’t be terribly strong and won’t carry with it a high rain chance, but it is expected to drop temperatures during the day. Expect widespread morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine after the cold front clears the area. Temperatures in advance of the front should warm into the upper 60s and low 70s, but afternoon temperatures should steadily drop and will likely be in the upper 50s and 60s by sunset. Rain chances with Wednesday’s front are only near 20%, mainly east of I-35, so don’t expect much in the way of rainfall. Wednesday’s front clears the atmosphere out for Christmas Eve. We’ll start the day near freezing in the morning with afternoon highs only reaching the mid-to-upper 50s. Christmas Day features much of the same as morning temperatures in the low 30s warm up into the low 60s.

