Advertisement

College Station police investigating after two found dead in motel room

CSPD investigating incident Tuesday morning
CSPD investigating incident Tuesday morning(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating what happened after two people were found dead at a motel in the 2500 block of Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway.

According to police, the call came in around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The door to the room was open when officers arrived. Police do not know the cause of death at this point.

Authorities are investigating to figure out what happened. Right now they’re classifying this as a death investigation.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape was stretched across the front of the building Monday morning.
Postal inspectors try to determine what was taken after break-in at local post office
Police were investigating a homicide Monday in Nacogdoches after finding a man dead in the...
Texas man found shot to death in garage of home
Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after a one-car accident on Dec. 14.
Search continues for Texas university student who disappeared after 1-car crash
Two people died after an 18-wheeler struck their vehicle as they attempted to make a U-turn on...
Crash on Texas highway leaves two dead
A Central Texas man charged in connection with the theft of nearly four dozen head of cattle...
Central Texas man charged in theft of nearly four dozen head of cattle

Latest News

Temple High School Senior Dominic Gamino, with the help of the community, was able to donate...
Temple: “Pants Partners” project donates hundreds of clothes to local hospital
Federal eviction ban extended but some Texas renters falling through the cracks
Eviction Ban
Betty Bickett, a Central Texas cancer patient, has carefully planned a small Christmas...
Central Texas cancer patient carefully plans Christmas celebration
Despite a federal eviction ban, evictions are continuing in some Texas jurisdictions.
There’s a federal eviction ban. Why are Texans still being asked to leave their apartments?