Advertisement

Ford unveils ‘safe distance’ ugly Christmas sweater

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new ugly Christmas sweater helps with social distancing.

Ford calls it the “Safe Distance Christmas Jumper.” It projects the shape of a Christmas tree around you and creates a safe zone for others nearby.

The sweater works through small projectors hidden in the reindeer’s antlers, nose and tail.

It’s a concept design, so it appears you can’t get one just yet.

It’s also unclear if the projection works in daylight.

The sweater is part of Ford’s ongoing “Share the Road” campaign to promote safe driving.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape was stretched across the front of the building Monday morning.
Postal inspectors try to determine what was taken after break-in at local post office
Police were investigating a homicide Monday in Nacogdoches after finding a man dead in the...
Texas man found shot to death in garage of home
Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after a one-car accident on Dec. 14.
Search continues for Texas university student who disappeared after 1-car crash
Two people died after an 18-wheeler struck their vehicle as they attempted to make a U-turn on...
Crash on Texas highway leaves two dead
A Central Texas man charged in connection with the theft of nearly four dozen head of cattle...
Central Texas man charged in theft of nearly four dozen head of cattle

Latest News

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for Harris’ Senate seat
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday in Austin saying, “It’s very...
Texas governor receives COVID-19 vaccine
Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis
McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into...
South Carolina governor tests positive for the coronavirus
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
LIVE: Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions