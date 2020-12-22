Advertisement

Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A U.S. college student and her boyfriend are in prison in the Cayman Islands after violating COVID-19 protocols.

Skylar Mack, 18, is a pre-med major at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

Her grandmother says she visited the Cayman Islands last month and was supposed to isolate for two weeks.

Instead, she attended her boyfriend’s jet ski competition a few days later. Attendees reported Mack and she was arrested.

Mack initially faced community service and a fine, but according to a local newspaper, a prosecutor appealed for a stricter sentence.

She was sentenced to four months in prison, but her sentence was reduced to two months on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape was stretched across the front of the building Monday morning.
Postal inspectors try to determine what was taken after break-in at local post office
Police were investigating a homicide Monday in Nacogdoches after finding a man dead in the...
Texas man found shot to death in garage of home
Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after a one-car accident on Dec. 14.
Search continues for Texas university student who disappeared after 1-car crash
A Central Texas man charged in connection with the theft of nearly four dozen head of cattle...
Central Texas man charged in theft of nearly four dozen head of cattle
Two people died after an 18-wheeler struck their vehicle as they attempted to make a U-turn on...
Crash on Texas highway leaves two dead

Latest News

A husky named Jax fell through the ice on a frozen pond.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue dog from frozen New York pond
Grandmother speaks out about U.S. college student jailed in Cayman Islands.
New York firefighters rescue dog from frozen pond
Palmer Grant Contreras, 36, of Temple, has been held in the Bell County Jail since May 31,...
Murder charge filed in death of Central Texas man found buried in shallow grave