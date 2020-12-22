Advertisement

Information on evictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

To qualify for protection under the federal eviction ban, renters must earn no more than $99,000 per year and make attempts to pay as much of their rent as they can, among other qualifications. (CNN/file)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If they meet all of the CDC requirements, renters must also submit a CDC declaration and a letter, such as these ones published by the Texas State Law Library, to their landlords.

Separately, the state is working on the Eviction Diversion Program, set to be rolled out in January.

That program is expected to cover past rent payments if both the landlord and the renter agree to the terms.

For a full list of requirements, see the CDC’s fact sheet.

