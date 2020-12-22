Plane crashes along Texas highway service road, bursts into flames in Sonic parking lot

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed when a small plane crashed along a highway service road in North Texas shortly after taking off Monday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Wheeler Express CT crashed about a mile west of the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport, just west of Dallas.

Authorities say the plane first hit a utility pole, bounced off the concrete several times, hit a pickup truck and then came to rest in the parking lot of a Sonic restaurant where it burst into flames.

The driver the pickup received minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.