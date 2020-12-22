Advertisement

Service scheduled for veteran Central Texas police officer who lost battle with cancer

Waco police Officer William McKinney died of cancer over the weekend.
Waco police Officer William McKinney died of cancer over the weekend.
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A memorial service has been scheduled for veteran Waco police Officer William McKinney, who died Saturday after a battle with cancer.

The service begins at 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at the Open Range Cowboy Church 582 FM 1713 in Whitney.

McKinney, a Whitney High School graduate, had been with the Waco Police Department since 2005.

Prior to becoming a police officer, McKinney served in the U.S. Navy for three years and earned a Bronze Star, among other medals.

He attended Hill College in 1996 and later McLennan Community College from which he received his Fire Academy Certification.

He joined the Waco Police Department as a recruit in 2004 and was commissioned as an officer on Jan. 11, 2005.

Six months later he left the department and spent several years as a Waco firefighter, but he rejoined the police department on Jan. 7, 2008.

McKinney worked in the patrol division and the street crimes unit during his career, before becoming a detective in the drug enforcement section in 2016.

McKinney received several awards over his career, including the police department’s Life Saving Award, Certificate of Merit and three Meritorious Unit awards.

He leaves behind his wife, a daughter, his father, a sister and a “grateful police family.”

“Officer McKinney has spent his entire adult life serving his country and community in some form,” Officer Garen Bynum said.

“He is a true hero and we could not be more proud of him and his life.”

Good morning Waco. As you know from the news yesterday, this is not an easy week for us here at the Waco Police...

Posted by Waco Police Department on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

