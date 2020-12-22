Temple: “Pants Partners” project donates hundreds of clothes to local hospital

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple High School Senior Dominic Gamino, with the help of the community, was able to donate more than 500 pairs of pants to Baylor Scott & White on Monday, as part of the “Pants Partners” project.

He says between the pandemic and many families struggling, 2020 has not been an easy year for anyone, and was inspired to do something good for his community.

“I really had to self-reflect,” he said.

“What is something I can do that’s a positive? So, I’m sitting around at home and my dad says that the hospital is always asking for pants to give patients. So, I thought, why not do something about it?”

The need for pants draws from when patients are rescued from car accidents, where pants have to be torn in order to help rescue them.

Very quickly, Gamino and his family created a YouTube video asking for the community to donate as many pants as they possibly could.

“When we first started, I was really nervous because I was making such a big deal about it,” he said.

“I posted it everywhere and I would’ve been embarrassed if it didn’t turn out.”

Turn out was an understatement.

After collecting donations in just one month, Gamino and his family were able to donate 515 pairs of pants to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

An accomplishment that Gamino says doesn’t belong to him.

“It really shows that people are generous,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people, especially right now, that’re hording stuff at the grocery store, but in small town Temple, if there’s a need, people will step up.”

Gamino says now that the project is officially over, he’s looking forward to starting more community projects next year.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.