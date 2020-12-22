Advertisement

Texas governor receives COVID-19 vaccine

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday in Austin saying, “It’s very important for governors to set examples(Pool)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, 63, received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, saying, “I will never ask any Texan to do something I’m not willing to do myself.”

“I want to show my fellow Texans that it’s safe and easy to get a vaccine,” he said.

After the vaccine was injected into his left arm, Abbott said he didn’t “feel a thing,” and told reporters, “It’s that easy.”

Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt was also vaccinated Tuesday afternoon.

The next phase of vaccination in Texas will focus on residents at the greatest risk of severe illness or death from the virus, the Department of State Health Services said Monday.

“The focus on people who are age 65 and older or who have comorbidities will protect the most vulnerable populations,” said Imelda Garcia, the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel chair and DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services.

“This approach ensures that Texans at the most severe risk from COVID-19 can be protected across races and ethnicities and regardless of where they work.”

The first phase of vaccine distribution includes frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

The second phase is at least a few weeks off and depends on the amount of vaccine the state receives.

