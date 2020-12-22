Advertisement

Warm Tomorrow Before a Quick, Christmas Eve Cool Down

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Tonight will not be as chilly as the past few mornings have been with temperatures only dropping into the upper 50s. We will see an increase of clouds overnight plus our south winds will stay on the breezy side, about 15-20mph. There might be a little bit of light drizzle and/or patchy fog late tonight and in the morning, but with elevated winds any fog that can develop won’t likely be thick or last long.

Our cold front for tomorrow will likely take all day before it gets to us - that will allow for temperatures to get into the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of the front for Wednesday afternoon. Once the front passes your house, you’ll notice it with dropping temperatures and gust winds out of the northwest, 15-25mph, 30+ mph gusts. There could be a few rain showers but rain chances are only near 20%, mainly east of I-35, so don’t expect much in the way of rainfall.

With the ground so dry and more dry air coming in with this front, there is the potential for some fire concerns west of I-35, where winds will likely be strongest, both Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday’s front clears from northwest to southeast and it will get the clouds and the small chance for rain out of here in time for Christmas celebrations. Christmas Eve day is sunny, brisk and cool. We start the day down around freezing in the morning with afternoon highs only reaching the mid-to-upper 50s. That’ll be feeling more like winter, especially with that cool northwest wind, 15-20mph. Christmas Day features much of the same, maybe a few more fair-weather clouds, another morning with temperatures in the low 30s, but the afternoon will warm into the low 60s.

