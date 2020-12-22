Advertisement

World Chase Tag marathon set to air Dec. 23

Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the hottest new sports gaining audience during the pandemic will be on television for a 10-hour marathon beginning Wednesday.

NBC Sports Network (NBSN) will air multiple episodes of World Chase Tag on Dec. 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET and again from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET.

Dubbed “World Chase Tag Day Across the USA,” the event showcases the world’s best parkour athletes who took part in the 2020 World Chase Tag USA Championships in Atlanta, the largest tournament in the game’s history.

World Chase Tag is what you might remember as a game of tag as a child, but much more intense, with athletes displaying extraordinary speed and agility.

In all, 16 teams compete in stages, playoffs and knockout finals to set up a final match for the championship.

Tupelo Honey, a company owned by Gray Television, handles the production of World Chase Tag. Gray Television also owns this television station and website.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape was stretched across the front of the building Monday morning.
Postal inspectors try to determine what was taken after break-in at local post office
Police were investigating a homicide Monday in Nacogdoches after finding a man dead in the...
Texas man found shot to death in garage of home
Two people died after an 18-wheeler struck their vehicle as they attempted to make a U-turn on...
Crash on Texas highway leaves two dead
Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after a one-car accident on Dec. 14.
Search continues for Texas university student who disappeared after 1-car crash
Waco PD Officer William McKinney died of cancer over the weekend.
Veteran Central Texas police officer loses battle with cancer

Latest News

A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man
The new version of coronavirus is spreading in the U.K. and possibly beyond.
Why it matters that the coronavirus is changing – and what this means for vaccine effectiveness
A special friendship between a three-year-old and a mail carrier has carried on through the...
‘It starts the day on the right foot:’ Little girl and mail carrier share daily dance
Rep. John Shimkus reflects on 24 years in Congress as he retires at the end of this term.
Rep. John Shimkus retires after 24 years in Congress