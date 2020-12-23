Alert issued for missing Central Texas man who may be in ‘imminent danger’

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert Tuesday evening for a missing Central Texas man who may be in “imminent danger.”

Daniel Vankleef, 45, was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Sunday in the 3200 block of St. Luke Street in Salado.

“Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety,” the alert said.

Vankleef is 5-foot-7, weighs about 175 pounds and has black hair with a bald spot and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a camo cap, black jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 933-5412.

The CLEAR or Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert program was created by the Texas Legislature in 2019.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.