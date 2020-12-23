Almost 500 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas, nine more residents die

(KWTX) – The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rose by 496 to 42,866 Tuesday, nine more area residents diagnosed with the virus died, and the state reported a near record number of new cases and more than 190 additional deaths as hospitalizations continued to rise.

Bell County reported four more deaths Tuesday, McLennan County reported three, and Hamilton and Limestone counties each reported one.

The virus may have claimed as many as 691 lives in Central Texas, but according to state data Tuesday at least 672 have died including 153 Bell County residents, one more than the local count of 152; 16 Bosque County residents; 28 Coryell County residents, nine more than the local count of 19; 16 Falls County residents; 22 Freestone County residents; 15 Hamilton County residents; 28 Hill County residents; 14 Lampasas County residents; 21 Leon County residents; 22 Limestone County residents; 244 McLennan County residents, 14 fewer than the local count of 258; 11 Milam County residents; 10 Mills County residents; 49 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 54; 12 Robertson County residents, and 11 San Saba County residents.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas rose to at least 309 Tuesday.

COVID-19 patients accounted for almost 36% of all hospitalizations and occupied about 26% of available beds Tuesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties, well above the 15% ceiling, which triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

In Trauma Serve Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, COVID-19 patients accounted for about 20% of all hospitalizations and filled 13% of available beds Tuesday

Statewide, the number of hospitalized patients rose to 10,299 Tuesday, an increase of almost 300 since Monday.

The number hospitalized statewide hasn’t been that high since July’s peak.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 17,732 additional confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, 16,607 of them new, raising the statewide total to 1,431,416.

The statewide death toll rose by 191 Tuesday to 25,606.

More than 12.9 million tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Date clinical positivity rate Tuesday was 14.11%, up from 13.92% Monday.

VACCINATIONS

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Tuesday showed at least 60,631 people have been vaccinated statewide including 141 in Bell County; 15 in Bosque County; 14 in Coryell County; nine in Falls County; none in Freestone County; four in Hamilton County; 31 in Hill County; two in Lampasas County; none in Leon County; 10 in Limestone County; 935 in McLennan County; one in Milam County; one in Mills County; none in Navarro County; one in Robertson County, and none in San Saba County.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, 63, got the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in Austin.

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System started COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday as one of 113 VA Medical Centers to receive the Moderna vaccine.

“Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and staff who want to be vaccinated,” Director Michael L. Kiefer said.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on Dec. 11, may sign up for regular updates on the vaccine on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page, and may contact their primary care providers through www.myhealth.va.gov or by calling 1-800-423-2111.

The next phase of vaccination in Texas will focus on residents at the greatest risk of severe illness or death from the virus, the Department of State Health Services said Monday.

“The focus on people who are age 65 and older or who have comorbidities will protect the most vulnerable populations,” said Imelda Garcia, the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel chair and DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services.

“This approach ensures that Texans at the most severe risk from COVID-19 can be protected across races and ethnicities and regardless of where they work.”

The first phase of vaccine distribution includes frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

The second phase is at least a few weeks off and depends on the amount of vaccine the state receives.

The state is currently in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which includes residents of long-term

DSHS on Friday released the schedule for the second week of distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

DSHS says Texas will receive 620,000 doses in the second week of distribution, 460,500 of the Moderna vaccine and almost 160,000 of the Pfizer vaccine, all of which will be used to continue to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Most of the Pfizer vaccine, 124,800 doses, will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, DSHS said. Vaccination under the program is expected to begin on Dec. 28 in the state. The remaining doses will be distributed to 29 hospitals that received Pfizer doses this week to continue vaccinating health care workers, DSHS said.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District Tuesday reported the deaths of a Temple man in his 90s, a Belton man in his 80s; a Harker Heights woman in her 60s and a Temple woman in her 70s.

The health district said it deleted one death from its total count after it was amended to another jurisdiction.

The county’s death toll Tuesday was 152.

State data showed 153 deaths.

The health district also reported 141 additional confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, 116 of them new, for a total of 11,550.

On Tuesday 1,841 cases were active and 9,709 patients have recovered.

The health district has created an online guide for safe holiday practices.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Tuesday reported the deaths of three more residents diagnosed with the virus, a 90-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man and a 73-year-old man, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 258.

State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 244 deaths.

The health district also reported 182 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four of which were from ongoing surge testing, raising the county’s total to 17,649.

At least 1,086 cases were active Tuesday, 16,305 patients have recovered, and a record 125 were hospitalized, 20 of them on ventilators.

Eight six of the 125 are McLennan County residents.

The new confirmed cases involve one resident who’s younger than year old; 10 who range in age from 1 to 10; 13 who range in age from 11 to 17; 28 who range in age from 18 to 25; eight who range in age from 26 to 29; 47 residents in their 30s; 26 in their 40s; 23 in their 50s; 14 in their 60s; seven in their 70s and five who are 80 or older.

COVID-19 patients accounted for about 36% of all hospitalizations and occupied about 26% of available beds Tuesday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, which is well above the 15% ceiling, which triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Additional details are available online.

The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County was still reporting a total of 1,581 confirmed cases Tuesday.

Of the total, 368 cases were active and 1,194 patients have recovered.

The county reported 19 deaths.

State data, which include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, showed 2,991 confirmed cases, an increase of 32, 94 probable cases, and 28 deaths.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported four cases involving inmates and 17 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 113 inmates were on medical restriction and four were isolated; two cases involving inmates and 18 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville where 266 inmates were restricted and three were isolated; 15 cases involving inmates and 35 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 134 inmates were medically restricted; 25 cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; six cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 95 inmates were restricted and six were isolated, and eight cases involving inmates and 11 involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville where 167 inmates were medically restricted and eight were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County reported 1,019 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 35, and 51 probable cases.

At least 858 patients have recovered.

Sixteen residents have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported seven cases involving inmates and 35 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 272 inmates were restricted and seven were isolated, and 13 cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 145 inmates were medically restricted and 13 were medically isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 981 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 19, and 186 probable cases.

At least 969 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the life of a 22nd resident, according to state data.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County Tuesday reported 2,311 confirmed cases, an increase of 26, and 1,239 probable cases for a total of 3,550.

At least 2,764 patients have recovered and 54 have died, according to local data.

State data showed 49 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Tuesday Bosque County reported 627 confirmed cases, 69 probable cases and at least 599 recoveries. State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 16 deaths.

Freestone County reported 582 confirmed and 284 probable cases Tuesday. Of the total, at least 732 patients have recovered. Twenty two residents have died, state data showed. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported one case involving an inmate and six involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 82 inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated.

Hamilton County reported 388 confirmed and 30 probable cases Tuesday. Of the total at least 325 patients have recovered. State data showed a 15th death.

Hill County reported a total of 1,693 confirmed cases Tuesday and 315 probable cases. At least 1,433 patients have recovered. Twenty eight residents have now died, according to state data.

Lampasas County reported 558 confirmed cases, 83 probable cases Tuesday and at least 476 recoveries. Fourteen residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County reported 529 confirmed and 172 probable cases Tuesday, and at least 570 recoveries. State data showed 21 deaths.

Milam County reported 801 confirmed cases Tuesday and 459 probable cases. Of the total, 62 cases were active Tuesday, 742 patients have recovered, and 10 were hospitalized. Eleven residents have died.

Mills County reported 209 confirmed and 15 probable cases Tuesday and 172 recoveries. State data showed 10 deaths from the virus. The county’s first COVID-19 death was reported on Oct. 21.

Robertson County reported 654 confirmed and 168 probable cases Tuesday. Of the total at least 639 patients have recovered. State data showed 12 deaths.

San Saba County reported 324 confirmed and 62 probable cases Tuesday and at least 331 recoveries. Eleven residents have died, state data showed. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported eight cases involving inmates and 11 involving employees Tuesday at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 167 inmates were medically restricted and eight were isolated.

