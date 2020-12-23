Billie Elish, Finneas, to compose song for upcoming Bond film

NEW YORK (AP) - The path to Billie Eilish and Finneas getting the “yes” to compose a song for the upcoming James Bond movie was almost as thrilling and exhilarating as watching the action-packed movie on screen.

Finneas explains, “We said to our team, ‘If anyone has anyone who knows anyone, just convey that we would love to do this.”

The siblings eventually met with a producer on the film who let them read some of the script.

And while in Texas for Austin City Limits for live shows, Finneas and Eilish wrote and recorded “No Time to Die,” doing so just in time to meet the deadline.

They have since gone to London to see the movie and record the track with an orchestra.

The song has been out since February, even though the movie has been pushed back to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

