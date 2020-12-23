Advertisement

Equusearch suspends search for missing Texas university student

Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after a one-car accident on Dec. 14.
Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after a one-car accident on Dec. 14.(Courtesy photos)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LULING, Texas (KWTX) – Texas Equusearch suspended its search Tuesday for Texas State University student Jason Landry, 21, who disappeared after a one-car accident more than a week ago as he headed home to the Sienna community in Missouri City for the Christmas holiday.

“Law enforcement investigators and two different search teams have searched for Jason Landry in every accessible, reasonable and practical place that he might be,” the group said in a post on its website.

“We will not speculate on what may have happened to Jason, but we feel the vast area surrounding the accident scene has been thoroughly searched … and Jason still hasn’t been found.”

“As a result, Texas EquuSearch is suspending our search operations for Jason until law enforcement investigators obtain credible, and sufficient information that would lead our team into a more specific area to search.”

Authorities found Landry’s Nissan Altima wrecked and abandoned at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the area of 2365 Salt Flat Rd., just north of Luling.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it appears Landry was able to get out of the vehicle after the accident, but what happened after that remains a mystery.

Landry is 6-foot-1, weighs 170 pounds and has medium length brown hair.

He may also have a goatee.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 398-6777 or Texas Equusearch at (281) 309-9500.

