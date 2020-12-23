Advertisement

Former Central Texas man, wife, pardoned in ‘balloon boy’ hoax

Richard Heene, center, looks up as he sits in the courtroom with his wife Mayumi, right, and...
Richard Heene, center, looks up as he sits in the courtroom with his wife Mayumi, right, and attorney David Lane, left, before he and his wife were sentenced in connection with the balloon boy hoax on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2009, in Fort Collins, Colo.(AP Photo/Rich Abrahamson, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A former Central Texas man and his wife convicted of criminal charges in the “balloon boy” hoax that fascinated the country more than a decade ago were pardoned Wednesday by the governor of Colorado.

Richard and Mayumi Heene reported their 6-year-old son had floated away in a homemade UFO-shaped silver helium balloon in 2009.

Richard Heene was a self-described amateur scientist and weather-chaser who told the Denver Post in an interview in 2007 that his interest in storms stemmed from an experience in the Waco, Texas area in 1979 when a tornado lifted the roof off a house and set it down some distance away.  He said he was living in Waco and working as a carpenter and contractor at the time.

Dozens of emergency responders and two Colorado National Guard helicopters scrambled to save the boy as video footage of the enormous balloon floating far above the ground made national news.

But the child was never on the balloon, and he was later found unharmed at his home in Fort Collins, about 60 miles north of Denver.

Authorities said the Heenes staged the hoax to get publicity for reality TV shows they were trying to pitch.

Eleven years later, the couple has now “paid the price in the eyes of the public” and shouldn’t have to be dragged down by a criminal record for the rest of their lives, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are all ready to move past the spectacle from a decade ago,” said Polis, a first-term Democrat.

Richard Heene served a month in jail after pleading guilty to a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant, and Mayumi Heene was jailed for 20 days for filing a false report.

They were also ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution.

Polis also issued 16 other pardons and four commutations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Palmer Grant Contreras, 36, of Temple, has been held in the Bell County Jail since May 31,...
Murder charge filed in death of Central Texas man found buried in shallow grave
Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after a one-car accident on Dec. 14.
Equusearch suspends search for missing Texas university student
Troup police Officer Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle accident on Dec. 18 in Tyuler
Motorcyclist killed in accident identified as Texas police officer
Bonnie Sullivan with her granddaughter (left) and Brittney Littrell both ended up in the...
COVID-19 sent 2 women to local hospitals; neither wants to repeat the experience

Latest News

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris, left, has pleaded not guilty on Dec. 17, to federal child...
‘Cheer’ star pleads not guilty to child porn, sex charges
A motorcyclist who was ejected from his bike in a weekend crash in Killeen has died at a local...
Motorcyclist ejected in crash dies at local hospital
Holiday traffic on Interstate 35. Operation CARE starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday...
Waco: Busy weekend of holiday travel expected
Troup police Officer Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle accident on Dec. 18 in Tyuler
Motorcyclist killed in accident identified as Texas police officer