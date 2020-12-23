Advertisement

Former Midway QB transferring to SMU

Tanner Mordecai commits to SMU
Tanner Mordecai commits to SMU(Twitter - Tanner Mordecai (@T_Mordecai))
By Christopher Williams
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:43 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former central Texas high school football star is returning to the Lonestar state!

Tanner Mordecai, who graduated from Midway High school in Waco, announced today that he is transferring to SMU.

The standout QB committed to Oklahoma in 2017, and joined the Sooner the next year.

Over the past three years, Mordecai has thrown for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

