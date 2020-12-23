Advertisement

Mexico sees most journalists killed in 2020, group says

A report says Mexico has had the most journalists killed in retaliation for their work in 2020, followed by Afghanistan and the Philippines.(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - A report says Mexico has had the most journalists killed in retaliation for their work in 2020, followed by Afghanistan and the Philippines.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says that worldwide at least 30 journalists were killed through Dec. 15.

It says that was up from 26 in 2019.

At least 21 of this year’s killings were in retaliation for the journalists’ work, compared to 10 in 2019. In Mexico, at least four journalists were the victims of targeted killings and a fifth was shot to death after photographing a crime scene.

In Afghanistan militant groups killed at least four journalists in retaliation for their work, and at least three were killed in the Philippines.

