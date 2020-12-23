Advertisement

Motorcyclist ejected in crash dies at local hospital

By Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A motorcyclist who was ejected from his bike in a weekend crash in Killeen has died at a local hospital, police said Wednesday.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as James Allen Davis, Jr. 55.

Davis was westbound Sunday on Lake Road at what police said was a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle, which struck a curb on the north side of the road, ejecting him.

He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center with what police described as severe injuries and was later transferred to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he died.

The accident remains under investigation.

Davis was wearing a helmet, police said.

