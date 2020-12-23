Motorcyclist killed in accident identified as Texas police officer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist who was killed in a wreck on Loop 323 in Tyler on Dec. 18 has been identified as a Troup police officer.

“If you haven’t heard, brother Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle accident a few days ago, at no fault of his own,” a post on the Troup Police Department Facebook page said.

“They had not finished Christmas shopping prior to this.”

According to the post, Powell’s fellow officers got presents for Powell’s sons.

A Pay Pal account has been set up for those wishing to donate to Powell’s family.

The donations may be sent to txfop51.com.

Those donating are urged to put the Powell family in the notes.

Anything not used for gifts for the family will be given directly to Powell’s wife, the Facebook post stated.

“Motorcycles are encouraged at his funeral,” the Facebook post stated. “There will be a final ride to follow.

Visitation will be at the Crossbrand Cowboy Church at 1 p.m. on. Dec. 29, and the service will follow at 2 p.m.

