Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in accident identified as Texas police officer

Troup police Officer Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle accident on Dec. 18 in Tyuler
Troup police Officer Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle accident on Dec. 18 in Tyuler(KLTV)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist who was killed in a wreck on Loop 323 in Tyler on Dec. 18 has been identified as a Troup police officer.

“If you haven’t heard, brother Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle accident a few days ago, at no fault of his own,” a post on the Troup Police Department Facebook page said.

“They had not finished Christmas shopping prior to this.”

According to the post, Powell’s fellow officers got presents for Powell’s sons.

A Pay Pal account has been set up for those wishing to donate to Powell’s family.

The donations may be sent to txfop51.com.

Those donating are urged to put the Powell family in the notes.

Anything not used for gifts for the family will be given directly to Powell’s wife, the Facebook post stated.

“Motorcycles are encouraged at his funeral,” the Facebook post stated. “There will be a final ride to follow.

Visitation will be at the Crossbrand Cowboy Church at 1 p.m. on. Dec. 29, and the service will follow at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Palmer Grant Contreras, 36, of Temple, has been held in the Bell County Jail since May 31,...
Murder charge filed in death of Central Texas man found buried in shallow grave
Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after a one-car accident on Dec. 14.
Equusearch suspends search for missing Texas university student
Despite a federal eviction ban, evictions are continuing in some Texas jurisdictions.
There’s a federal eviction ban. Why are Texans still being asked to leave their apartments?
A small plane crashed Monday afternoon along a Texas highway service road, hitting a truck and...
Plane crashes along Texas highway service road, bursts into flames in Sonic parking lot

Latest News

Kimberly Hozempa is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of a...
Texas man charged in accidental shooting that killed teenager
Former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman, R-Friendswood, right, leaves the United States District...
Trump commutes sentence of ex-Texas GOP congressman convicted of misusing charitable funds
Ten-year-old Adelaye Escalera was struck in the head.
Texas girl, 10, struck by shot fired at her father’s car is recovering
Josh Vaughan was working the door at Grand Prize Bar in Houston when a male customer, who was...
GRAPHIC: Bar employee assaulted by customer refusing to wear mask in Houston