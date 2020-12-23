Advertisement

Texas girl, 10, struck by shot fired at her father’s car is recovering

Ten-year-old Adelaye Escalera was struck in the head.
Ten-year-old Adelaye Escalera was struck in the head.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A 10-year-old Denison girl is recovering after she and her father were both shot earlier this month.

Now she is on the road to recovery.

A family friend says two weeks ago the Escalera family was on the way to look at Christmas lights when their car was shot at on West Crawford Street.

Ten-year-old Adelaye was struck in the head and placed in a medically induced coma.

Today, she’s alert, taking some steps on her own, and even playing video games with friends she’s made at the hospital.

“It’s been really hard going through that and watching her struggle through that because that’s not what you want as a parent for your baby,” said Adelaye’s mother, Jessica Escalera.

Jessica dropped off her daughter, Addy, at the girl’s father’s home on Dec.7.

Shortly after, she got the call.

“It’s just unbelievable. It hits you in the gut when you get that call,” said Escalera.

Their car was shot at. Addy was struck in the head.

Her father, Eric Escalera, was wounded, but not seriously.

“It’s been hell as a mom to watch your child who was at 7:30 sorting herself into her Hogwarts house and then at 8:30 she’s laying there and you don’t know if she’s going to survive,” said Escalera.

Addy was taken to a Dallas area hospital and put in a medically induced coma.

“Her recovery has been amazing. Four days ago you know she could barely take two steps, she wanted to but she could barely do it. Today she’s walking to the bathroom pretty much on her own,” said Escalera.

Now awake and alert, Jessica says Addy asks about what happened.

“She had some kind of recollection of what had happened, but she didn’t realize she was the one that was injured,” said Escalera.

Jessica worries the full story would delay her recovery progress.

“We haven’t told her what has happened yet because we need her to get better,” said Escalera.

She says to keep your loved ones close because you never know what could happen. Addy still has a long road to recovery and the family asks for continued prayers.

“She’s making progress by leaps and bounds, and she’s even surprising some of the doctors, but we still need those prayers for her,” said Escalera.

Johnelle Barber was arrested the night of the shooting. Last week he was charged as a suspect in the shooting, and is in jail on a $50,000 bond. Denison police have not released any more details about what happened.

