Advertisement

Texas man charged in accidental shooting that killed teenager

Kimberly Hozempa is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of a...
Kimberly Hozempa is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of a 16-year-old.(Jail photo via KCBD)
By KCBD
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 64-year-old man remains in police custody after the gun he was cleaning discharged and killed a teenager in another room.

Kimberly Hozempa is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of a 16-year-old.

The Lubbock Police Department was called to a shooting in the 500 block of North Flint Avenue.

Police say, Hozempa told officer he had the gun and was going to clean it.

He removed the magazine, checked the gun and pointed away from him when it accidentally went off, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

He said his grandson ran out of a nearby bedroom and said the 16-year-old had been shot.

Hozempa told police he has been around firearms his whole life and was trained in firearms safety.

He acknowledged did not follow basic safety rules.

This case remains under investigation by the Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Palmer Grant Contreras, 36, of Temple, has been held in the Bell County Jail since May 31,...
Murder charge filed in death of Central Texas man found buried in shallow grave
Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after a one-car accident on Dec. 14.
Equusearch suspends search for missing Texas university student
Despite a federal eviction ban, evictions are continuing in some Texas jurisdictions.
There’s a federal eviction ban. Why are Texans still being asked to leave their apartments?
A small plane crashed Monday afternoon along a Texas highway service road, hitting a truck and...
Plane crashes along Texas highway service road, bursts into flames in Sonic parking lot

Latest News

Troup police Officer Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle accident on Dec. 18 in Tyuler
Motorcyclist killed in accident identified as Texas police officer
Former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman, R-Friendswood, right, leaves the United States District...
Trump commutes sentence of ex-Texas GOP congressman convicted of misusing charitable funds
Ten-year-old Adelaye Escalera was struck in the head.
Texas girl, 10, struck by shot fired at her father’s car is recovering
Josh Vaughan was working the door at Grand Prize Bar in Houston when a male customer, who was...
GRAPHIC: Bar employee assaulted by customer refusing to wear mask in Houston