Texas man charged in accidental shooting that killed teenager

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 64-year-old man remains in police custody after the gun he was cleaning discharged and killed a teenager in another room.

Kimberly Hozempa is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of a 16-year-old.

The Lubbock Police Department was called to a shooting in the 500 block of North Flint Avenue.

Police say, Hozempa told officer he had the gun and was going to clean it.

He removed the magazine, checked the gun and pointed away from him when it accidentally went off, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

He said his grandson ran out of a nearby bedroom and said the 16-year-old had been shot.

Hozempa told police he has been around firearms his whole life and was trained in firearms safety.

He acknowledged did not follow basic safety rules.

This case remains under investigation by the Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

