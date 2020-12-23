Turning Cooler & Blustery Behind Afternoon Cold Front

Today’s weather will be a bit on the weird side thanks to an arriving cold front. Temperatures in the morning will start out above the normal high temperatures, but before sunset, we’re expecting temperatures to be cooler than this morning! Widespread cloudiness is overhead across Central Texas this morning and is helping to keep our temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s to kickoff the day. Clouds will hang around through midday but some sunshine is expected to partially return before and behind a midday and early afternoon cold front. Today’s front may spark some isolated rain east of I-35 during the afternoon but rain chances are only near 20%. Temperatures should be able to warm into the low-to-mid 70s before the front arrives before temperatures drop into the upper 50s and 60s by 5 PM.

When today’s front swings through, south winds gusting to near 20 MPH will gust to 30 MPH from the north behind it during the afternoon. Winds will actually increase even more after sunset and could gust to near 40 MPH from 7 PM to roughly midnight. The strong northwesterly winds will pull down cold air and we’re expecting to start out Christmas Eve morning with temperatures in the low 30s. Northwesterly winds may still gust to near 30 MPH during the day and that’ll help to keep highs in the mid 50s despite mostly sunny skies. Christmas morning temperatures should start out in the upper 20s and low 30s but will warm into the low-to-mid 60s thanks calm winds and sunshine.

Although another cold front should move through Sunday and will drop temperatures early next week, we’re keeping a close eye on a stronger storm system that is, for the time being, set to move through next Wednesday. Next Wednesday’s front brings rain chances up to 40% and is expected to drop temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. We’re confident that we’ll see some rain next week but there’s a chance next week’s front may hold off until Thursday. When the front arrives, we’ll have to be on the look out for a few isolated thunderstorms and potentially even a stray strong storm too. While it’s far too early for specifics, there’s a chance that if strong storms were to form with next week’s front, we could see heavy rain, gusty winds, and potentially up to quarter-size hail. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.