Vigil held for Copperas Cove mother and children murdered

Friends and coworkers gathered for a vigil Tuesday evening to honor the lives of a mother and...
Friends and coworkers gathered for a vigil Tuesday evening to honor the lives of a mother and her children murdered on December 13 in Copperas Cove.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Friends and coworkers gathered for a vigil Tuesday evening to honor the lives of a mother and her children murdered on December 13 in Copperas Cove.

Tameka Orea and a number of close friends of Army Veteran Kiera Ware are asking why her life was cut so short.

They shared fond memories of her and her children, including how she trained to become a medical assistant at the Training Center of Central Texas.

“I will always remember her,” she said.

“She liked sunflowers and so every time I see a sunflower, I’m gonna think of her.”

On the night of December 13, Copperas Cove police were called for a welfare check on her home, only to find her and her two children murdered.

Her husband, Bryan Richardson, was later arrested and charged for the crimes.

During the vigil, the feeling was one of somber remorse, but Orea and others stressed that Ware and her children would’ve wanted them to be remembered by loving memories.

“They wore me out, but they were such a pleasure to keep,” she said.

“They were very well mannered, I learned that they didn’t like watermelons... and they were just great kids.”

Special memories of wonderful lives that will never burn out.

““I came out here to remember her as a sister and as a fallen comrade because when they call her now, she’s never gonna answer. When they have that final roll call, she’s not gonna answer. Me coming out here is her voice.”

