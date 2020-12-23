Advertisement

Waco: Busy weekend of holiday travel expected

Holiday traffic on Interstate 35. Operation CARE starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday...
Holiday traffic on Interstate 35. Operation CARE starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday evening.(TxDOT)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Even with the pandemic, state troopers are expecting busy roads over the holiday weekend.

As part of Operation C.A.R.E., which stands for crash awareness and reduction effort, more state troopers will be out on roads through Sunday night.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said troopers will be on the lookout for anyone not following traffic laws, like speeding, not wearing seat belts, or driving under the influence. Howard said driving under the influence is an issue, especially around the holidays.

“Intoxicated driving is a big thing we see through all holidays and any other day,” Howard said.

“The main thing to understand is that intoxicated driving isn’t just alcohol. It could be a drug other than alcohol, and we need to make sure people understand that.”

Howard added that with all the extra traffic throughout the state, it’s important for people to be prepared for possible delays. Howard said crashes happen when people speed, follow to closely and drive recklessly.

“We want to make sure people just slow down, plan ahead, expect traffic, expect delays, expect construction and things to hinder your travel,” Howard said.

There are two Operation C.A.R.E. weekends coming up.

The first begins Wednesday and runs through Sunday, and the second begins on New Year’s Eve and ends New Year’s Day.

