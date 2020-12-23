Advertisement

Windy & Colder Tonight

Wind Gusts up to 40mph with Cold Front
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our cold front swings from the NW to the SE throughout the evening. There may be a small shower, here or there, east of I-35 and a few clouds with the front passing through but those are minimal impacts. The biggest impacts will be our winds! Behind the front, they will be gusty out of the northwest...up to 40mph possible! We do have a Wind Advisory in place until 7:00 p.m. and winds will likely stay on the stronger side heading into the morning. Drier, cooler air sinks in overnight and temperatures by tomorrow morning will be around freezing. When you factor in that cool, brisk northwest wind, it will likely feel like the 20s getting out the door early tomorrow. More sunshine though tomorrow afternoon and highs will be seasonable in the upper 50s.

Santa brings chilly weather for Christmas Eve with overnight temperatures into the low 30s Thursday night/Friday morning. A bonus present from Santa this year will be the gorgeous weather on Christmas Day... the sun comes out and we warm into the mid 60s on Friday. There will be a few clouds starting to build in by Friday afternoon and over the weekend we will see a good mix of sun and clouds throughout Saturday and Sunday.

A weak cold front on Sunday drops highs back into the 50s Monday and we are tracking our next chance for rain next week. It looks to come mid-week. Next Wednesday’s front brings rain chances up to 40% and is expected to drop temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. We’re confident that we’ll see some rain next week but there’s a chance next week’s front may hold off until Thursday. When the front arrives, we’ll have to be on the look out for a few isolated thunderstorms and potentially even a stray strong storm too.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Palmer Grant Contreras, 36, of Temple, has been held in the Bell County Jail since May 31,...
Murder charge filed in death of Central Texas man found buried in shallow grave
Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after a one-car accident on Dec. 14.
Equusearch suspends search for missing Texas university student
Troup police Officer Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle accident on Dec. 18 in Tyuler
Motorcyclist killed in accident identified as Texas police officer
Bonnie Sullivan with her granddaughter (left) and Brittney Littrell both ended up in the...
COVID-19 sent 2 women to local hospitals; neither wants to repeat the experience

Latest News

fastcast merry christmas holiday image
Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast
The cold moon rises four days after Christmas, hitting its peak at 10:28 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
December’s full cold moon rises between Christmas and New Year’s
KWTX Fastcast Images
Turning Cooler & Blustery Behind Afternoon Cold Front
A fiery spectacle is seen at the rim of the Kilauea caldera on Monday.
Lava lake forms as Hawaii volcano erupts after 2-year break