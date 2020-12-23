Windy & Colder Tonight

Our cold front swings from the NW to the SE throughout the evening. There may be a small shower, here or there, east of I-35 and a few clouds with the front passing through but those are minimal impacts. The biggest impacts will be our winds! Behind the front, they will be gusty out of the northwest...up to 40mph possible! We do have a Wind Advisory in place until 7:00 p.m. and winds will likely stay on the stronger side heading into the morning. Drier, cooler air sinks in overnight and temperatures by tomorrow morning will be around freezing. When you factor in that cool, brisk northwest wind, it will likely feel like the 20s getting out the door early tomorrow. More sunshine though tomorrow afternoon and highs will be seasonable in the upper 50s.

Santa brings chilly weather for Christmas Eve with overnight temperatures into the low 30s Thursday night/Friday morning. A bonus present from Santa this year will be the gorgeous weather on Christmas Day... the sun comes out and we warm into the mid 60s on Friday. There will be a few clouds starting to build in by Friday afternoon and over the weekend we will see a good mix of sun and clouds throughout Saturday and Sunday.

A weak cold front on Sunday drops highs back into the 50s Monday and we are tracking our next chance for rain next week. It looks to come mid-week. Next Wednesday’s front brings rain chances up to 40% and is expected to drop temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. We’re confident that we’ll see some rain next week but there’s a chance next week’s front may hold off until Thursday. When the front arrives, we’ll have to be on the look out for a few isolated thunderstorms and potentially even a stray strong storm too.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.