Woman finds used COVID-19 test swab in her package

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WQAD) - An Illinois woman found an unwanted item at the bottom of her Kohl’s package.

It was a COVID test swab, taken from a woman in Virginia.

For Christmas this year, Andrea Ellis did the bulk of her shopping online. One package came with a shocking bonus item.

“I, of course, was just ‘What do I do, what do I do?” Ellis said.

She ordered garden flags from Kohl’s for her grandma. At the bottom of the yellow-padded envelope was the COVID-19 test swab.

“I kept thinking I got something else in here. I must have gotten someone else’s order of some kind, but I’m like, ‘No, no, not biohazard,’” Ellis said.

Ellis quickly realized through the clear bag, she could see the patient’s information.

“I sent her an email and then I called her work phone and left a voice mail,” Ellis said.

She made a couple other calls, too, “calling the health department, calling non-emergency, talking to some nurse friends or doctor friends, reaching out to anyone I thought could maybe have something to say about it.”

The police took the test at first but quickly brought it back 15 minutes later. It was the health department that finally took the mystery test from Ellis.

“She was going to reach out to the Virginia Health Department,” Ellis said.

As for how the test got in a Kohl’s package, that part’s a mystery, too, the vice president of sales telling Ellis the store is looking into it.

“They might sell it third party, like a third-party flag, and apparently they must have COVID tests in that building as well,” she said.

The woman whose test it was said she got tested on Dec. 11 but never got the results back - that is, until the call from a random stranger in Illinois.

“She just was super grateful letting her know where it had gone because she, at this point, no one could give her an answer,” she said.

The woman got a separate COVID-19 test done.

“She let me know that it was a negative COVID test so I didn’t have to panic that I was holding a positive one,” Ellis said.

It’s one online shopping mystery that is yet to be solved.

