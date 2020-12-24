A COLD Start To Christmas But A Winter Warmup Quickly Follows

It’ll be nice and cool this evening with temperatures dipping to the mid 40s after sunset. However, temperatures drop rapidly overnight into the low 30s, with morning lows in the upper 20′s for many of us. Other than a cold start, Christmas is looking great with abundant sunshine and highs in the low 60′s during the afternoon. Afterwards, we’ll have a winter warmup going through the weekend, with highs in the upper 60′s Saturday and the mid 70′s on Sunday!

It’s short-lived though, as a cold front arrives late Sunday night, putting us back into the upper 50′s for Monday. A few spotty showers will be seen on Monday, with better rain chances arriving Tuesday as our next storm system will move through the Central Plains. A few spotty showers will linger Wednesday morning, but otherwise we’ll be dry as we head towards the New Year. Highs look to be around 60° to start the New Year as well.

