Amid pandemic and record-breaking volume, local mail carrier loves the season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and record-breaking volume, Waco mail carrier Terence Corbaley says he loves the holiday season as he serves as a sort of surrogate Santa.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been walking to the door and a small child has run up to the door all excited and happy that they’re seeing stuff coming, and it’s a joyful occasion,” Corbaley said.

By some estimates, the U.S. Postal Service is juggling a load 40% over what it normally handles and is struggling to keep up with the volume with the help of tens of thousands of temporary workers who are trying to plug the holes as regular carriers are temporarily sidelined by the COVID-19 surge.

Corbaley, who’s been a mail carrier for nearly seven years, said he’s delivered more packages than normal this season, likely because more people are shopping from home during the pandemic, but he says the holidays are always a busy time.

“There’s always an increased workload of course, and we do spend a lot of time away from our homes and our families, but it’s all worth it in the end,” Corbaley said.

While he’s not sure exactly how much mail he delivers every day, Corbaley said he covers multiple routes, and every day is different.

He added he loves the joy and festivity of the season, and seeing everyone’s holiday decorations as he delivers the mail.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.