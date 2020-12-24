Blustery Christmas Eve, Sunshine & Warmer Christmas Day

Wednesday’s cold front brought Central Texas a noticeable chill and some blustery winds too! Winds Wednesday gusted to between 35 and 45 MPH and while those winds are starting to subside a bit this morning, they’ll be right back again this afternoon. Temperatures start out in the low-to-mid 30s this morning with winds chills in the low-to-mid 20s. We’re expecting a lot of sunshine today and temperatures will steadily warm up through the 30s and into the upper 40s by midday. Late-day temperatures will warm into the mid 50s but those pesky wind chills will stay in the 20s, 30s, and 40s through most of the day as westerly winds gust to between 30 and 40 MPH. Winds will subside tonight and overnight lows will steadily fall into the low 30s. Temperatures Christmas morning will be chilly, but lots of sunshine and calm winds allow temperatures to reach the low-to-mid 60s tomorrow!

Temperatures remain warm this weekend as we warm into the 60s and 70s. Sunshine remains plentiful, but another cold front is set to move through Sunday late in the day. Sunday’s front shouldn’t bring with it any rain, but it should drop temperatures into the 50s and 60s early next week. A more powerful cold front is expected to arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Next week’s cold front will bring us a high chance of rain, currently near 60%, as it sweeps west-to-east across the area. Most locations should see rain and there’s a potential for some thunderstorms as well. The potential for severe weather is very low at the current time however we’ll need to keep a close eye on next week’s front. If more instability is present when the front arrives, we could see see isolated strong storms with gusty winds and up to quarter-size hail. The mid-week cold front will bring chilly weather for the remainder of the year with temperatures on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day close to freezing in the morning and in the mid 50s during the day.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.