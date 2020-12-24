Advertisement

Copperas Cove: Man sought in connection with car fire that was set deliberately

The man in the surveillance image is sought after a car fire authorities say was set...
The man in the surveillance image is sought after a car fire authorities say was set deliberately.(Copperas Cove Fire Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities released a surveillance photo Wednesday of a man sought in connection with a car fire they say was set deliberately Tuesday afternoon in Copperas Cove.

Copperas Cove firefighters who responded to the fire at around 3:15 Tuesday in the area of 300 Casa Dr. found the vehicle engulfed in flames in the rear portion of a car wash.

The surveillance video shows the man walking away from the vehicle immediately before the fire started.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Copperas Cove Fire Marshal’s Office at (254) 542-2514 ext. 6303 or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111.

