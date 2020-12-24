Could there be a wave of local vehicle repossessions in the new year?

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It was an unlucky year for Trisha Benson of Woodway.

She lost her job, fell behind on rent, broke her leg and had her two cars repossessed.

“The second one, we didn’t even get a notice,” Benson said. “We walked out the door, and it was gone.”

“I called them, and they’re like, ‘well, we sent you a letter,’” she added. “I didn’t receive it, and they’re like, ‘well, that’s not our problem.’”

Without cars, she and her husband, who most recently worked as a driver for a food delivery service, say they cannot work.

A similar story could play out throughout Texas and across the country as people fall behind on their rent and their car payments.

“In Q1 and Q2 next year, we’re going to see a rise in repossessions, in foreclosures, in evictions and bankruptcies,” said Andy Posner, CEO and founder of Capital Good Fund, a nonprofit that provides loans to low income Americans.

He noted that the stimulus that Americans are expected to soon receive is unlikely to sufficiently cover car payments.

According to an analysis by the Frontier Group, there have been more auto loan and lease complaints filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Consumer Complaint Database between March and July, the thick of the pandemic, at any point in the database’s history.

Those complaints could accelerate in the new year.

Benson said the stimulus payment she expects to receive will help, but not fully.

She said she thinks lawmakers in Washington should have included repossession protections in the COVID-19 relief bill, in addition to rent protections.

Early on in the pandemic, Texas’ Office of the Consumer Credit Commissioner recommended that businesses not repossess property, but that recommendation expired at the end of August, according to the National Consumer Law Center.

