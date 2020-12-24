’COVID almost killed me,” Central Texas woman says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Michelle Latray says she realized that she had COVID-19 shortly after Thanksgiving.

“I remember being tired,” Latray said.

“I got on the couch and I couldn’t get up for days other than to use the restroom,” she said.

A couple of weeks later, her symptoms got worse.

“I was no longer COVID positive, but I tested positive for the antibodies,” she said.

“I was having difficulty breathing and that’s when I was sent to the hospital,” she says.

Latray, a Limestone County resident, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco with pneumonia.

“COVID almost killed me,” she said.

“It’s scary that it can do that to a person who has never been to a hospital before,” she says.

Latray was in the ICU at Hillcrest for five days, and she says it remained busy.

“The doctors and nurses never sat still,” says Latray.

“These people are taking off equipment and putting on new ones constantly,” she says.

Fortunately, she was able to make it out of the ICU without needing a ventilator and is now home recovering.

“I have a clean bill of health with little to no health issues.”

“This experience in the hospital really showed me they care and will do whatever they can to help you,” she said.

“We really need to be thankful for our medical professionals,” she says.

