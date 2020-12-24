Advertisement

Fort Hood: PX evacuated after discovery of suspicious package

The discovery of a suspicious package in the Fort Hood PX interrupted last-minute Christmas...
The discovery of a suspicious package in the Fort Hood PX interrupted last-minute Christmas shopping Thursday afternoon.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The discovery of a suspicious package in the Fort Hood PX at 4520 Clear Creek Rd. interrupted last-minute Christmas shopping Thursday afternoon.

Authorities evacuated the PX temporarily “out of an abundance of caution” and cleared the facility within about an hour.

“All clear at PX. Enjoy your last minute holiday shopping,” post authorities said in a tweet.

