Fort Hood: PX evacuated after discovery of suspicious package

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The discovery of a suspicious package in the Fort Hood PX at 4520 Clear Creek Rd. interrupted last-minute Christmas shopping Thursday afternoon.

Authorities evacuated the PX temporarily “out of an abundance of caution” and cleared the facility within about an hour.

“All clear at PX. Enjoy your last minute holiday shopping,” post authorities said in a tweet.

