Helpful elf caught in the act in small Central Texas town

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Doorbell cameras caught a helpful elf in the act this week in Troy just ahead of Christmas.

The elf’s identity is no mystery, however.

For the last year the trash bins that nearly 100 Troy residents dutifully roll out to the curb once a week have almost magically reappeared next to their homes after the refuse truck makes its rounds, and Craig Coleman is the reason.

He pulls the bins back up to homes every Wednesday in his neighborhood and two others during a long walk that takes about six hours, and this week he did it dressed as an elf.

Craig lived in Troy from the time he was in third grade until he graduated from high school in 1991.

He left to work in the oilfield, but developed health problems that left him unable to work, and about two years ago decided to return home.

Craig is diabetic, has neuropathy and has had two toes amputated because of his health issues, leaving him with balance problems.

As he contended with the issues, he says he made a promise to God.

“I made a vow that if the good Lord allowed me to walk again, I needed to do more for my community and God put this on my heart to do what I do,” he told KWTX earlier this year.

He also works as a substitute teacher, takes neighborhood kids on bike rides, and does it all with a signature smile.

