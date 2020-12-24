Local business owners holds a gift giveaway ahead of Christmas.

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) -Several local Business owners in Killeen partnered up to make sure area kids had a great Christmas.

For the third year in a row, Krab Kingz seafood handed out a truckload of toys to children at their food truck location in Killeen.

This year Krab Kingz partnership with High Society Poker Club, Hangover Bar & Grill along with Ashley Home Store in Killeen.

The businesses raffled off several large screen t-v’s, arcade-style games furniture, and two gently used cars.

Sponsors of the event say it’s a good feeling to give back to the community where you grew up.

“It just feels good I am from Killeen I have been here my whole life; I grew up with my parents struggling. Once upon a time, I wasn’t able to afford anything. my parents were not able to afford anything for us.

So, it’s an unbelievable feeling.” says Tonya Williams, owner of Hangover Bar & Grill.

With restaurants and bars across central texas being hit hard with With COVID-19 group says it was only right that we give back to our community.

More than 500 children and adults showed up the businesses handed out about 17-thousand dollars in toys and merchandise.

