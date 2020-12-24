Police search for Central Texas man missing since Dec. 14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in the search for Kevin Mack, 56, of Killeen who’s been missing since Dec. 14.

Mack’s roommate reported him missing on Tuesday.

Investigators determined a Killeen police officer issued Mack a traffic citation at around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the area of Featherline Road and Chaparral Road.

Mack hasn’t been seen since.

At the time of the traffic stop he was driving a gray 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas license MZL6328.

Mack is 5-foot-11, weighs about 180 pounds and has a shaved head and a salt-and-pepper goatee.

He was wearing a black baseball cap and a black T-shirt when he was last seen.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.