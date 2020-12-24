Advertisement

Police search for Central Texas man missing since Dec. 14

Kevin Mack, 56, of Killeen, has been missing since Dec. 14.
Kevin Mack, 56, of Killeen, has been missing since Dec. 14.(Killeen Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in the search for Kevin Mack, 56, of Killeen who’s been missing since Dec. 14.

Mack’s roommate reported him missing on Tuesday.

Investigators determined a Killeen police officer issued Mack a traffic citation at around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the area of Featherline Road and Chaparral Road.

Mack hasn’t been seen since.

At the time of the traffic stop he was driving a gray 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas license MZL6328.

Mack is 5-foot-11, weighs about 180 pounds and has a shaved head and a salt-and-pepper goatee.

He was wearing a black baseball cap and a black T-shirt when he was last seen.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Palmer Grant Contreras, 36, of Temple, has been held in the Bell County Jail since May 31,...
Murder charge filed in death of Central Texas man found buried in shallow grave
Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after a one-car accident on Dec. 14.
Equusearch suspends search for missing Texas university student
Troup police Officer Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle accident on Dec. 18 in Tyuler
Motorcyclist killed in accident identified as Texas police officer
Bonnie Sullivan with her granddaughter (left) and Brittney Littrell both ended up in the...
COVID-19 sent 2 women to local hospitals; neither wants to repeat the experience

Latest News

There could be a spate of car repossessions as Americans fall behind on their rent and stimulus...
Could there be a wave of local vehicle repossessions in the new year?
The man in the surveillance image is sought after a car fire authorities say was set...
Copperas Cove: Man sought in connection with car fire that was set deliberately
Michelle Latray was in ICU for five days.
’COVID almost killed me,” Central Texas woman says
The Central Texas COVID-19 death toll is approaching 700, and equally concerning is a rising...
‘We are worried about Christmas,’ doctor says as area COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths climb